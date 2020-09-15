Goa records 613 new Covid-19 cases; state's total caseload crosses 25,000

Goa's COVID-19 tally crossed the



25,000 mark after 613 persons tested positive for the deadly infection on Tuesday, an official from the health department said.

The latest cases have taken the count of infections in the coastal state to 25,511, of which 20,094 persons have been discharged from hospitals so far, the official said.

While 446 patients recovered from the infection on Tuesday, 11 died of it, he said.

With the latest fatalities, the toll in the coastal state now stands at 315, the official said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 25,511, new cases 613, deaths 315, discharged 20,094, active cases 5,102, samples tested till date 2,27,810.

