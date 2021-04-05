Maharashtra: Pawar asks people to help govt contain Covid-19 surge

president on



Monday expressed concern over the rapid rise in the number of COVID 19 cases in Maharashtra and asked people to cooperate with the government to control the outbreak.

In a statement, Pawar said the state government, police and administrative machinery were keeping a close watch on the situation, while medical and health care personnel were working overtime to provide relief to patients.

He asked people to adhere to COVID-19 norms like social distancing, wearing masks, and maintaining hygiene.

He also asked his party workers to organise blood donation camps.

