Maharashtra reports 43,183 new Covid-19 cases, biggest one-day spike

-
ALSO READ
3,791 new coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra, 46 more fatalities
Maharashtra reports 4,496 new coronavirus cases; state tally 17,36,329
4,132 fresh coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra, 127 fatalities
Maharashtra hotels, resorts get lockdown blues as Covid-19 curbs return
Maharashtra coronavirus update: 5,548 new cases, 74 deaths reported in state
-
Maharashtra on Thursday reported
43,183 new COVID-19 cases, its highest one-day rise since the pandemic began, which pushed the caseload to 28,56,163, a health official said.
The state reported 249 deaths during the day, another record since October last year, taking the fatality count to 54,898.
As many as 32,641 patients were discharged, the highest so far, taking the recovery count to 24,33,368.
The number of active patients is 3,66,533 now.
Before this, the highest one-day spike was reported on March 28 (40,414).
Out of the 249 deaths, 140 occurred in the last 48 hours and 109 in the last week, he said.
There are 19,09,498 people in home quarantine and 18,432 others in institutional quarantine.
State capital Mumbai reported 8,646 new COVID-19 cases, which increased its caseload to 4,23,419. It also reported 18 deaths, which pushed its toll to 11,708.
Its neighbouring Thane city reported 1,465 new cases, while Navi Mumbai recorded 1,060 fresh cases, the official said.
Pune city and neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad reported 4,200 and 2,058 new cases respectively.
Rest of the Pune district reported 1,767 cases.
With this, there are 2,81,418 COVID-19 cases in Pune Municipal Corporation areas, 1,37,732 in Pimpri Chinchwad and 1,25,137 in the rest of the district, he said.
Nashik city recorded 1,781 cases taking its caseload to 1,18,790.
Ahmednagar district reported 891 new cases, apart from city's 388 COVID-19 cases.
In Marathwada region, Aurangabad city reported 943 new cases, while 662 fresh cases were found in Nanded city.
Nagpur city reported 50 deaths during the day, the highest in the state. It took the death toll to 3,013. Its case count rose by 2,587 to 1,94,894.
As many as 1,83,198 coronavirus tests were carried out on Thursday, which pushed the overall test count to 1,99,75,341.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 28,56,163, new cases: 43,183, death toll: 54,898, discharged: 24,33,368, active cases: 3,66,533, people tested so far: 1,99,75,341.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU