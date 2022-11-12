JUST IN
Delhi-NCR pollution: Slight improvement in air quality due to strong winds
Pollution: Over 5,800 vehicles challaned for violating GRAP Stage 3 rules
Earthquake tremors lasting 5 seconds felt in Delhi, neighbouring areas
Assam reports 70 new dengue cases, tally 796; Karbi Anglong worst-hit
COP27: Joe Biden says climate change efforts 'more urgent than ever'
Delhi-NCR pollution: Farm fires due to failure of 4 state govts, says NHRC
Rajiv Gandhi assassination: Nalini, 4 other convicts released from prisons
Experts say India marching towards becoming world's 3rd biggest economy: PM
Cholesterol drugs reduce risk of degenerative eye disease of ageing: Study
Premature death linked to consumption of ultra processed food: Study
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Delhi-NCR pollution: Slight improvement in air quality due to strong winds
Compassion, empathy sustains judicial institutions: CJI Chandrachud
Business Standard

Maharashtra records 146 new Covid cases, 222 recover; active tally 1,169

Pune leads with 335 active cases, followed by 331 in Mumbai and 228 in Thane

Topics
Coronavirus | Maharashtra | Delta variant of coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Unsplash/Mufid Majnun
Photo: Unsplash/Mufid Majnun

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 146 COVID-19 cases, which took the state's infection count to 81,34,150, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,400, a health official said.

The addition to the tally was a slight dip from the 169 cases witnessed a day earlier, when two deaths were also reported, he pointed out.

Mumbai circle led with 78 new cases, followed by 54 in Pune circle, 17 in Akola circle, six in Nagpur circle, five in Aurangabad circle. three each in Kolhapur, Nashik and Latur circles, he said.

The recovery count increased by 222 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,84,581, leaving the state with an active caseload of 1,169, the official said.

Pune leads with 335 active cases, followed by 331 in Mumbai and 228 in Thane, he said.

So far, 8,54,09,118 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Maharashtra, including 14,983 in the last 24 hours, as per state health department data.

It also showed the recovery rate was 98.16 per cent and the fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,34,150; fresh cases 146; death toll 1,48,400; recoveries 79,84,581; active cases 1,169; total tests 8,54,24,101.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 21:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU