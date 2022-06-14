Maharashtra sees 2,956 new Covid cases in a day; active tally tops 18,000

-
ALSO READ
Assam flood: Death toll rises to 24; marginal improvement in situation
Assam flood: Situation continues to improve as death toll rises to 27
Assam flood: Death toll rises to 30 as situation improves marginally
Google Maps rolls out toll prices to help people plan their trips better
India Covid death toll highest in world, says WHO as govt rejects report
-
Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 2,956 fresh cases of COVID-19, further adding to a surge that started a few weeks ago, and four new deaths linked to the infection, while the active tally crossed the 18,000-mark, the health department said.
With these additions, the state's COVID-19 tally reached 79,15,418, while the death toll increased to 1,47,875, the department said in a bulletin. On Monday, the state had recorded 1,885 cases and one fatality. The bulletin said 2,165 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 77,49,276 and leaving the state with 18,267 active cases.
The coronavirus recovery rate in the state stood at 97.90 per cent. Nandurbar is the only district with no active case of COVID-19 as of now. Two patients of BA.5 sub-variant (of Omicron strain) of SARS-CoV2, which causes COVID-19, were reported from Thane, the bulletin said. One of the patients is a 25-year-old woman and the other is a man aged 32 and they have been vaccinated against coronavirus, it said.
These patients were found to be infected with COVID-19 on May 28 and 30 and both of them recovered in home isolation, the department said. According to information given by Pune's B J Medical College, in WGS (whole genome sequencing) of recent samples in the state, BA.2 (sublineage) was the most prominent variant of COVID-19 followed by BA.2.38, it said. Mumbai recorded 1,724 fresh cases, accounting for a bulk of the statewide infections, and two fatalities linked to the respiratory illness. The remaining two coronavirus-related deaths in the state were reported from Vasai-Virar (located in Mumbai's outskirts) and Satara district, the bulletin said.
The case fatality rate in the state was 1.86 per cent. The bulletin said 36,911 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours for detection of COVID-19, taking their cumulative count to 8,13,83,115. Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 79,15,418; death toll 1,47,875; recoveries 77,49,276; active cases 18,267; total tests 8,13,83,115.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU