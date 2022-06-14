Delhi records 1,118 new Covid cases in a day; positivity rate at 6.5%

-
-
Delhi's single-day COVID-19 infections breached the one thousand mark on Tuesday, with a positivity rate of 6.50 per cent and two fatalities, according to data shared by the health department here.
The national capital logged 1,118 cases. It was on May 11 that the national capital had last recorded more than one thousand cases with a positivity rate of 3.34 per cent and one death. This is the fifth consecutive day that Delhi has recorded over 600 cases in a day.
With the new cases reported on Tuesday, Delhi's tally of COVID-19 cases increased to 19,14,530 and the death toll stands at 26,223, the department said in its latest bulletin.
Delhi on Monday reported 614 new COVID-19 cases and zero death due to the disease, while the positivity rate stood at 7.06 per cent.
The city had on Sunday reported 735 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths due to the disease, while the positivity rate was at 4.35 per cent. It had on Saturday reported 795 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.11 per cent and zero death.
