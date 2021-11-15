Maharashtra sees 686 Covid-19 cases, 19 deaths, 912 recoveries

Maharashtra on Monday reported 686 fresh positive cases and 19 fatalities, taking the tally in the state to 66,24,986 and the toll to 1,40,602, an official said.

He said Maharashtra has been witnessing less than 700 COVID-19 cases per day since the beginning of November, adding that Monday's addition to the tally was lower than Sunday, while the fatality count was higher than the day earlier.

The discharge of 912 patients in the last 24 hours took the recovery count in Maharashtra to 64,68,791, leaving the state with 11,943 active cases. The number of people in home quarantine stood at 99,859 and those in an institutional quarantine is 1,016.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 97.64 per cent and the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

With 81,625 samples being examined the last 24 hours, among the lowest in recent times, the number of tests in Maharashtra went up to 6,40,52,219, he said.

An official said 16 districts and seven municipal corporations did not report any new COVID-19 cases.

"Mumbai reported the highest 182 new infections, followed by the Ahemedngar district with 77 new cases. Among the eight regions of Maharashtra, Mumbai region reported the highest 316 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 158 cases from Pune region. 142 from Nashik region. Aurangabad region reported 20 new cases, Kolhapur and Latur regions 18 cases each, Nagpur region 10 and Akola region eight," he said.

Giving a break-up of the deaths, he said Mumbai region reported the highest 15 fatalities among the eight regions, including four in the metropolis, followed by one each in Nashik, Pune, Kolhapur and Latur regions, while there were no deaths reported in the last 24 hours in Aurangabad, Akola and Nagpur regions.

Among 11,943 active patients in the state, Mumbai district leads with 3,530, while among the 64,68,791 persons who have recovered, Pune stands first with 11,34,936.

The officer said that among the 64,68,791 recovered patients across the state, the highest 11,34,936 recovered patients are from Pune district.

figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 66,24,986, new cases 686, total deaths 1,40,602, fresh deaths 19, total recoveries 64,68,791, active cases 11,943, total tests conducted 6,40,52,219.

