Maharashtra sees 982 new Covid-19 cases, 27 fatalities, 1,293 recoveries

Maharashtra reported 982 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 27 fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of infections to 66,19,329 and the toll to 1,40,430, the state health department said on Tuesday.
The state had reported 751 cases and 15 fatalities on Monday.
A total of 1,293 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, which raise the number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 64,61,956, leaving the state with 13,311 active cases.
The case recovery rate in Maharashtra now stands at 97.62 per cent.
With 96,866 new tests, the number of samples examined so far in Maharashtra went up to 6,33,99,355, the department said.
On Tuesday, 18 districts and five municipal corporations in Maharashtra did not report any new COVID-19 cases.
Mumbai districts reported the highest 206 new infections in the state, followed by the Ahmednagar district with 46 cases.
Among the eight regions of Maharashtra, the Mumbai region saw the highest 460 cases during the day, followed by 306 cases reported from the Pune region.
Nashik region reported 141 cases, Kolhapur 35, Aurangabad 15, Latur 20, Akola one and Nagpur four cases, a health department official said.
Mumbai and Nashik regions reported the highest number of nine fatalities among all the eight regions, followed by five deaths due to COVID-19 in the Pune region. Latur and Kolhapur regions reported three and one death, respectively.
Aurangabad, Akola and Nagpur regions did not report any fatality in the last 24 hours.
Mumbai city witnessed 274 fresh cases and one death. Pune city added 113 cases, but no fresh fatality.
Of the total 13,311 active patients in Maharashtra, the Mumbai district has the highest number of 3,599 active cases.
At 11,33,688, the Pune district has reported the highest number of recoveries so far in in the state.
Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 66,19,329, new cases 982, total deaths 1,40,430, fresh deaths 27, total recoveries 64,61,956, active cases 13,311, total tests conducted 6,33,99,355.
