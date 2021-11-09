Mumbai records 279 fresh coronavirus cases, one more death

-
ALSO READ
AU Small Finance Bank Q2 net profit falls to Rs 279 crore
IPL 2021 playoffs scenarios for defending champions Mumbai Indians
Mumbai coronavirus update: 279 new Covid-19 cases, seven deaths
Cuba coronavirus update: 6,279 new Covid-19 cases, 62 deaths reported
Mumbai logs 420 new Covid-19 cases, four deaths; active tally at 4,161
-
Mumbai on Tuesday reported 279 new coronavirus infections and one death, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
The caseload in the country's financial capital rose to 7,58,189, and death toll to 16,282.
On the third day in a row, the city reported more than 200 COVID-19 cases. It had reported 210 new infections and five deaths on Monday.
There are 2,780 active COVID-19 cases after 313 recovered patients were discharged from city hospitals.
With this, the total of recovered patients in the city rose to 7,36,584.
As many as 31,585 COVID-19 tests were conducted since Monday evening, which took the total of samples tested so far to 1,17,16,068.
Mumbai has 13 sealed buildings as of now. Buildings are sealed when five or more cases are found on the premises.
The city's average recovery rate is 97 per cent.
The doubling rate -- the period during which cases double -- is now 2,244 days, and the average growth rate of cases was 0.03 per cent between November 2 to 8.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU