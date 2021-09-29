Maharashtra: Thane registers 292 new Covid-19 cases, 4 more deaths

has added 292 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the district to 5,58,795, an official said on Wednesday.

These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said.

Four more people succumbed to the viral infection, which raised the death toll in the district to 11,403, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in stood at 2.04 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,35,830, while the death toll stands at 3,275, another official said.

