Major blaze in Mumbai mall leaves one critical, fireman injured

A major fire broke out in a four-storey mall in suburban Vile Parle on Friday, which left a fireman injured and another person critical, officials said.
The blaze erupted at Prime Mall around 10.15 am, they said.
A fire brigade official said it received a call about the blaze round 10.15 am and its team reached the spot at 10.27 am.
"The fire was confined to the basement and the first floor of the complex," he said.
Sixteen fire engines and 11 water tankers along with other fire fighting equipment are being used in the firefighting operation, which is still on, the official said.
"Fireman Mangesh Gaonkar, 54, sustained a minor injury and is stable, while 20-year-old man, Mubasir Mohammad, is in a critical condition due to inhalation of smoke," a civic official said.
Both of them have been admitted to nearby Cooper Hospital, he said.
The fire brigade initially tagged it as a level three (major emergency call) fire, which it upgraded to level four (serious emergency call) by around 11.30 am, he said.
This is the third incident of major fire in the city this week.
On Thursday, a garage of an automobile showroom was gutted in a major fire at Powai in western suburbs, while a multinational company's service centre in Kanjurmarg area had suffered large-scale damages due to a blaze on November 16.
