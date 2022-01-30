Looking at new markets to push apparel exports: AEPC chairman

-
ALSO READ
Would target $300 bn services exports in 2022-23: Export promotion council
Apparel exports to major markets increasing at healthy pace: AEPC
Will handhold startups, artisans for entry into field of exports: FIEO
Proposed FTA with UAE to boost jewellery, engineering exports: exporters
Barclays to expand private banking in Singapore from its base in India
-
Apparel exporters' body AEPC on Sunday said it is looking at new markets such as Latin America, Australia and Israel to push the country's exports, which are expected to record healthy growth during the current fiscal and in 2022-23, even though rising raw material prices are impacting the industry.
AEPC (Apparel Export Promotion Council) Chairman Narendra Goenka said the Council is also engaging actively with Indian missions abroad to explore export opportunities for the sector.
"We are looking at new markets. Huge export potential is there for us. We are expecting to touch about USD 16.5 billion worth of exports in 2021-22 and USD 19 billion in 2022-23. We are on the cusp of good growth in apparel. We are also trying to create a brand India image for sustainable growth," he told PTI.
He added that the production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes for man-made fibres and technical textiles will help attract investments and will push domestic manufacturing and in turn exports from the country.
Free-trade agreements, when implemented, with countries like the UK and the UAE will further help in boosting exports, he said.
However, the chairman said the biggest challenge being faced at present by the sector is rising prices of raw materials.
"For example, cotton yarn prices have gone up by about 70-80 per cent in the last one year. Global commodity prices are increasing.
"But, our country is also the biggest producer of cotton yarn. So, the advantage should have been with us," Goenka, who is also managing director of Texport Industries, one of India's largest apparel manufacturers, said.
He suggested that there is a need to have some stable raw material pricing as it will help the industry compete in global markets.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU