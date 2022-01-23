Mamata Banerjee urges Centre to declare Bose's birthday a national holiday

-
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday appealed to the Central Government to declare Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary as a national holiday.
The Chief Minister highlighted that, if this appeal comes into effect, it will allow the entire nation to pay homage to the national leader and celebrate 'Desh Nayak Dibas' in the most befitting manner.
In a series of tweets, Banerjee said, "Homage to Deshnayak Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary. A national and global icon, Netaji's rise from Bengal is unmatched in the annals of Indian history."
"He is an epitome of patriotism, courage, leadership, unity and brotherhood. Netaji has been and will continue to be an inspiration for generations," she said.
"GoWB is celebrating his 125th Birth Anniversary as #DeshNayakDibas in a befitting manner all over the state following protocols," the Chief Minister added.
"We again appeal to the Central Government that Netaji's birthday be declared a National Holiday to allow the entire Nation to pay homage to the National Leader and celebrate #DeshNayakDibas in most befitting manner," she tweeted.
The Chief Minister recalled some long-term initiatives to commemorate Netaji Bose. "Among some long-term initiatives to commemorate Netaji, a National University with international collaborations, Jai Hind University, is being set up with 100 per cent state funding," she said in a tweet. Banerjee added, "Drawing inspiration from Netaji's thoughts on National Planning Commission, a Bengal Planning Commission will be set up to help the state in its planning initiatives." The Chief Minister said that this year a tableau will be displayed on the Republic Day Parade on 'Netaji' and will also feature other eminent freedom fighters from Bengal to commemorate the 75th year of Independence of our country.
Born on January 23, 1897, Netaji played a crucial role in India's freedom movement. Subhas Chandra Bose had also established the Azad Hind Fauj.
