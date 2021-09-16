India surpasses average daily Covid-19 vaccination of 18 countries

-
India has surpassed the average daily COVID-19 vaccination of the 18 major countries in the world, the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday.
According to the Ministry, the 18 major countries in the world have administered 81,70,000 (8.17 million) doses of COVID-19 vaccine while India administered 85,40,000 (8.54 million) doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
The list of major countries includes Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia.
The ministry said that the data is from September 1 to September 13.
Meanwhile, India reported 30,570 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of cases in the country to 3,33,47,325, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.
Of the new infections, Kerala recorded 17,681 COVID cases.
The country has been reporting less than 50,000 cases of COVID infection for 81 consecutive days now, the ministry said.
India's active caseload now stands at 3,42,923. The active cases account for 1.03 per cent of total cases.
