Mandaviya to hold meeting with IMA leaders, doctors on Covid-19 management

-
ALSO READ
4 more pharma companies to start vax production by Oct-Nov: Mandaviya
Take adequate steps to contain inter-state Covid infection: Mandaviya
Jailed gangster Chhota Rajan admitted to AIIMS with stomachache
Health Minister Mandaviya to visit Kerala, Assam to review Covid situation
Centre working on policy to encourage research in pharma sector: Mandaviya
-
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a virtual meeting with all Indian Medical Association (IMA) leaders and senior doctors across the country on COVID-19 management at 11.30 am today.
According to the health ministry, 9,84,676 precautionary doses of the COVID vaccine were administered on Monday.
"9,84,676 'Precaution doses' of COVID vaccine administered - 5,19,604 healthcare workers, 2,01,205 frontline workers, and 2,63,867 over 60 years administered additional doses on the first day of rollout (January 10)," as per the Government of India.
India has recorded 1,68,063 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Tuesday.
Compared to yesterday, the total number of fresh COVID cases is down by 11,660. India had reported 1,79,723 cases on Monday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU