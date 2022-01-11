India sees slight decline in fresh Covid cases, logs 1,68,063 infections

registered a slight decline in daily Covid-19 cases, with 1,68,063 people testing positive for the virus while 277 succumbed to the infection in the past 24 hours, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

The fresh infections were 6.4 per cent less than Monday when the country logged 1,79,723.

With the fresh fatalities, the death toll mounted to 4,84,213.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has jumped to 8,21,446 which constitute 2.29 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The infection tally has climbed to 4,461 across the nation. However, out of total positive cases, 1,711 have been discharged from hospitals after recovery. So far, total 28 states have reported infection, the ministry added.

With 69,959 patients getting cured of the virus in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tally rose to 3,45,70,131. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 96.36 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 15,79,928 tests were conducted across the country. has so far conducted over 69.31 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate has climbed to 8.85 per cent amid sudden spike in cases. The daily positivity rate has declined to 10.64 per cent.

With the administration of over 92 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the country's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 152.89 crore.

More than 17.11 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs.

