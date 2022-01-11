India sees slight decline in fresh Covid cases, logs 1,68,063 infections

-
ALSO READ
Covid LIVE: Govt suggests night curfew to Kerala, Maha in areas of high TPR
Covid LIVE: India has been offered 7.5 mn Moderna doses via Covax, says WHO
Covid LIVE: India's cumulative vaccination coverage at 590-mn mark
Covid LIVE: India's cumulative vaccination coverage crosses 830 mn
LIVE: India achieves highest-ever vaccination with 9 mn doses in a day
-
India registered a slight decline in daily Covid-19 cases, with 1,68,063 people testing positive for the virus while 277 succumbed to the infection in the past 24 hours, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.
The fresh infections were 6.4 per cent less than Monday when the country logged 1,79,723.
With the fresh fatalities, the death toll mounted to 4,84,213.
Meanwhile, the active caseload has jumped to 8,21,446 which constitute 2.29 per cent of the country's total positive cases.
The omicron infection tally has climbed to 4,461 across the nation. However, out of total Omicron positive cases, 1,711 have been discharged from hospitals after recovery. So far, total 28 states have reported omicron infection, the ministry added.
With 69,959 patients getting cured of the virus in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tally rose to 3,45,70,131. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 96.36 per cent.
Also in the same period, a total of 15,79,928 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 69.31 crore cumulative tests.
Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate has climbed to 8.85 per cent amid sudden spike in cases. The daily positivity rate has declined to 10.64 per cent.
With the administration of over 92 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the country's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 152.89 crore.
More than 17.11 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs.
--IANS
avr/svn/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU