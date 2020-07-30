Manish Gupta appointed chief executive officer of TajSATS Air Catering

Hospitality major Company Ltd (IHCL) on Thursday said Manish Gupta has been appointed as the chief executive officer of TajSATS Air Catering Ltd.

TajSATS Air Catering is a joint venture of IHCL with leading food solutions and gateway services provider SATS, Company said in a statement.

"We are delighted to welcome Manish Gupta on board and believe he is best suited to take brand TajSATS to the next level. Manish will play an instrumental role in the TajSATS transformation as it expands its business and gears up for the next decade," IHCL MD and CEO Puneet Chhatwal said.

Manish is a consummate hotelier with over two decades of experience in multiple roles across various categories and sizes of hotels in India, the statement said.

TajSATS is an integral part of the IHCL ecosystem. I am really looking forward to this assignment and my endeavour will be to further strengthen our market leadership in the aviation business and unlock its potential in the non-aviation businesses as well," Gupta said.

He will move to his current role from his previous position of being the Area Director East & General Manager Taj Bengal, IHCL said.

