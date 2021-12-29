Mankind, BDR Pharma join hands to launch anti Covid-19 pill Molulife

on Wednesday said it has joined hands with BDR Pharmaceuticals to launch oral anti COVID-19 pill Molulife (Molnupiravir) in the country.

The tie-up is a licensing arrangement where production is by BDR Pharma and marketing, selling, promotion, distribution is by Mankind Pharma, the company said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted permission for restricted use of antiviral medication Molnupiravir under emergency situation for treatment of COVID-19 in adult patients who have a high risk of progression of the disease.

This launch further enhances the COVID-19 treatment portfolio in BDR's product basket with the addition of generic Molnupiravir. We are pleased to collaborate with to take one step forward in fighting the virus," BDR Pharma Director Business Development Raheel Shah stated.

Senior President (Sales & Marketing) Sanjay Koul noted that a pill for COVID-19 is bound to go miles in strengthening defense against COVID-19 battle.

Mankind with its motto 'serving life'- will make Molulife available in every nook and corner of the country, he added.

"The company focuses on providing a range of medicines for the management and treatment of COVID-19 in India," Koul said.

