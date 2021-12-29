Mankind, BDR Pharma join hands to launch anti Covid-19 pill Molulife

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka receives 2 million doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines
EU likely to decide on Moderna Covid shot for kids next week
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
Sanofi to invest 400 million euros in mRNA vaccines development
Are coronavirus vaccines working? What the real world tells us
-
Mankind Pharma on Wednesday said it has joined hands with BDR Pharmaceuticals to launch oral anti COVID-19 pill Molulife (Molnupiravir) in the country.
The tie-up is a licensing arrangement where production is by BDR Pharma and marketing, selling, promotion, distribution is by Mankind Pharma, the company said in a statement.
On Tuesday, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted permission for restricted use of antiviral medication Molnupiravir under emergency situation for treatment of COVID-19 in adult patients who have a high risk of progression of the disease.
This launch further enhances the COVID-19 treatment portfolio in BDR's product basket with the addition of generic Molnupiravir. We are pleased to collaborate with Mankind Pharma to take one step forward in fighting the virus," BDR Pharma Director Business Development Raheel Shah stated.
Mankind Pharma Senior President (Sales & Marketing) Sanjay Koul noted that a pill for COVID-19 is bound to go miles in strengthening defense against COVID-19 battle.
Mankind with its motto 'serving life'- will make Molulife available in every nook and corner of the country, he added.
"The company focuses on providing a range of medicines for the management and treatment of COVID-19 in India," Koul said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU