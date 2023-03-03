Mansukh Mandaviya, Ashwini Vaishnaw flag off Jan Aushadhi train

Union ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday flagged off a Jan Aushadhi train as part of the week long celebrations to commemorate the scheme.

The train, Chhattisgarh Samparkranti Express, was wrapped with branding of Jan Aushadhi scheme to spread the awareness about Jan Aushadhi Generic medicines which are available through more than 9,000 Kendra at affordable prices, chemicals and fertilizers ministry said in a statement.

The train will travel to more than four states for two months, it added.

Also, a similar train from Pune to Danapur has been flagged off covering four states for two months for generating awareness amongst the general public about the Jan Aushadhi scheme, the statement noted.

The third day of the week-long celebration was observed as 'Jan Aushadhi - Ek Kadam Matri Shakti Ki Ore' across the country.

Events have been planned in different cities from March 1-7 to create awareness about Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP).

As on January 31 this year, 9,082 Jan Aushadhi outlets were functional across the country, selling around 1,759 drugs and 280 surgical items.

