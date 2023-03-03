JUST IN
Safety, trust can't be sacrificed at altar of freedom of speech: MoS
Mansukh Mandaviya, Ashwini Vaishnaw flag off Jan Aushadhi train
AIIMS Delhi to join hands with other govt hospitals for cross referrals
Ministry of Rural Development extends MoU with NIFT
Centre gets 107,000 grievances in Feb; max against financial services dept
Power Grid Corporation bags 2 inter-state electricity transmission projects
Remarks against PM: SC extends interim bail of Pawan Khera till March 17
World Hearing Day: Awareness as important as treatments to fix impairment
Religion occupied key place in social system since time immemorial: Prez
Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram hospital, condition stable: Doctors
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
The rich medicinal values of turmeric: Chhattisgarh is creating treasure
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Mansukh Mandaviya, Ashwini Vaishnaw flag off Jan Aushadhi train

Union ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday flagged off a Jan Aushadhi train as part of the week long celebrations to commemorate the scheme

Topics
Health Ministry | Jan Aushadhi programme

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Medicines, Pharma

Union ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday flagged off a Jan Aushadhi train as part of the week long celebrations to commemorate the scheme.

The train, Chhattisgarh Samparkranti Express, was wrapped with branding of Jan Aushadhi scheme to spread the awareness about Jan Aushadhi Generic medicines which are available through more than 9,000 Kendra at affordable prices, chemicals and fertilizers ministry said in a statement.

The train will travel to more than four states for two months, it added.

Also, a similar train from Pune to Danapur has been flagged off covering four states for two months for generating awareness amongst the general public about the Jan Aushadhi scheme, the statement noted.

The third day of the week-long celebration was observed as 'Jan Aushadhi - Ek Kadam Matri Shakti Ki Ore' across the country.

Events have been planned in different cities from March 1-7 to create awareness about Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP).

As on January 31 this year, 9,082 Jan Aushadhi outlets were functional across the country, selling around 1,759 drugs and 280 surgical items.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Health Ministry

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 22:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.