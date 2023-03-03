JUST IN
Power Grid Corporation bags 2 inter-state electricity transmission projects
Remarks against PM: SC extends interim bail of Pawan Khera till March 17
World Hearing Day: Awareness as important as treatments to fix impairment
Religion occupied key place in social system since time immemorial: Prez
Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram hospital, condition stable: Doctors
Karnataka hijab ban: SC to set up bench to hear plea of Muslim girls
Crowdfunding 'misuse' case: SC to hear on Mar 13 Saket Gokhale's bail plea
Uber auto driver booked for misbehaving with female journalist in Delhi
President Murmu to inaugurate 7th Dharma-Dhamma Conference in Bhopal
India making significant contribution to global peace: LS Speaker Om Birla
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Centre gets 107,000 grievances in Feb; max against financial services dept
icon-arrow-left
Protecting animal habitats priority, says PM Modi on World Wildlife Day
Business Standard

Ministry of Rural Development extends MoU with NIFT

Ministry of Rural Development on Friday extended its MoU with NIFT which will provide design support for products made by SHGs

Topics
rural development | NRLM

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Illustration: Binay Sinha

The Ministry of Rural Development on Friday extended its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) which will provide design support for the products made by Self Help Groups of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana -- National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), an official said.

A non-financial MoU was signed between NRLM-MoRD and NIFT on October 23, 2019, initially for three years. The MoU provisions have been extended as due to the effect of the Covid pandemic, nothing much was done under the MoU between NRLM/ SRLMs and NIFT, a statement noted.

However, NRLM engaged the services of NIFT for the designing and renovation of the 'Saras Gallery' in Delhi.

The gallery is now operational since December 17, 2021 for marketing of Self Help Groups products from all the states and union territories.

According to a government statement, the Saras Gallery, till March 1, has generated sales of Rs 1,17,05,240 since renovation.

The team from NIFT has been engaged with the NRLM during various occasions in guiding the SHG members about their product design and packaging.

--IANS

miz/prw/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on rural development

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 20:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.