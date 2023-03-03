Ministry of Rural Development extends MoU with NIFT

The Ministry of on Friday extended its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) which will provide design support for the products made by Self Help Groups of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana -- Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), an official said.

A non-financial MoU was signed between NRLM-MoRD and NIFT on October 23, 2019, initially for three years. The MoU provisions have been extended as due to the effect of the Covid pandemic, nothing much was done under the MoU between NRLM/ SRLMs and NIFT, a statement noted.

However, engaged the services of NIFT for the designing and renovation of the 'Saras Gallery' in Delhi.

The gallery is now operational since December 17, 2021 for marketing of Self Help Groups products from all the states and union territories.

According to a government statement, the Saras Gallery, till March 1, has generated sales of Rs 1,17,05,240 since renovation.

The team from NIFT has been engaged with the during various occasions in guiding the SHG members about their product design and packaging.

