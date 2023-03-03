Ministry of Rural Development extends MoU with NIFT

-
ALSO READ
Textiles minister Piyush Goyal pitches for freeze in fee hikes at NIFT
Are states with high levels of poverty spending less on MGNREGS?
Development of rural districts high on govt priority: Jitendra Singh
Odisha signs MoU with BSE, NSE to promote MSMEs to access capital markets
Sign of rising rural distress: MGNREGS demand up in poorest states
-
The Ministry of Rural Development on Friday extended its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) which will provide design support for the products made by Self Help Groups of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana -- National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), an official said.
A non-financial MoU was signed between NRLM-MoRD and NIFT on October 23, 2019, initially for three years. The MoU provisions have been extended as due to the effect of the Covid pandemic, nothing much was done under the MoU between NRLM/ SRLMs and NIFT, a statement noted.
However, NRLM engaged the services of NIFT for the designing and renovation of the 'Saras Gallery' in Delhi.
The gallery is now operational since December 17, 2021 for marketing of Self Help Groups products from all the states and union territories.
According to a government statement, the Saras Gallery, till March 1, has generated sales of Rs 1,17,05,240 since renovation.
The team from NIFT has been engaged with the NRLM during various occasions in guiding the SHG members about their product design and packaging.
--IANS
miz/prw/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 20:59 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU