JUST IN
Government asks YouTube to take down 3 channels spreading fake news
MGNREGA fraud worth Rs 3 cr unearthed in Gujarat's Amreli; 4 booked
Airport project will hit agriculture, rural economy, say farmers to TN govt
Drone shot by BSF along Punjab border in Amritsar, falls on Pakistan side
Insurgency reduced drastically in northeast in last few yrs: Tripura CM
'Like China, we will enter Karnataka,' says Sanjay Raut over border issue
As Covid cases spike in China, experts ask Indians to stay vigilant
Disallowing debate on China disrespect to democracy: Sonia Gandhi
PFI has links with Al Qaeda, leaders in touch with terror group: NIA report
Cong walks factionalism tightrope during Bharat Jodo Yatra's Rajasthan leg
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Old pension scheme will put burden of Rs 1.10 trn on exchequer: Fadnavis
icon-arrow-left
Himachal govt to probe scam in pipe purchase, recruitment during BJP-rule
Business Standard

Mansukh Mandaviya chairs review meeting on India's Covid situation

Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a meeting with senior officials and experts to review the Covid-19 situation in India

Topics
Coronavirus | Mansukh Lal Mandaviya

ANI  General News 

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya holds a high level meeting to reviews Covid situation.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya holds a high level meeting to reviews Covid situation.

Union Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday chaired a meeting with senior officials and experts to review the Covid-19 situation in India. This comes amid reports of the sudden rise in Covid cases in China, Japan, US and Brazil among other countries.

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar said the meeting has been convened to discuss the situation of Covid-19 in other countries and what needs to be done for India.

The physical meeting commenced at 11:30 am on Wednesday.

"Yesterday guidelines were issued for doing genome sequencing," Pawar told mediapersons.

Among those attending the meeting include secretaries of health, Ayush, department of pharmaceuticals and department of biotechnology, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Rajiv Bahl, Member (Health) of NITI Aayog V K Paul and National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) Chairman N L Arora, Secretary in Department of biotechnology Dr Rajesh Gokhale and MoHFW DGHS Dr Atul Goel.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a letter to States and Union Territories had said that in view of the sudden spurt of cases being witnessed in Japan, USA, Korea, Brazil and China, it is essential to gear up whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track variants through the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network.

"All states are requested to ensure that as far as possible samples of all positive cases, on a daily basis, are sent to the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (IGSLs) that are mapped to the States and UTs," said Union Health Secretary.

Amid the rising COVID cases in China, a top Indian health expert on Tuesday cautioned the people while asking them to keep a close vigil on the situation in the country.

However, health experts said that there is nothing to panic about as the country's system is "vigilant".

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra today, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that to monitor the Covid situation in the state, the state government will form a committee/ task force in coordination with the Centre.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 14:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU