Health Minister to hold review meeting to discuss rising Covid cases

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a review meeting on Thursday to discuss the spike in the number of Covid cases in the country.

According to a source, Mandaviya will review the Covid situation with the core team of experts at the meeting.

India has been witnessing a spike in daily Covid cases for the past few days. After a decline on Tuesday, India again reported a rise on Wednesday with 12,249 fresh Covid infections.

During the same period, the country also reported 13 Covid deaths, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,24,903 so far.

Meanwhile, the active caseload of the country has risen to 81,687, accounting for 0.19 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

As per the data released on Wednesday morning, India's daily positivity rate was reported at 3.94 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 2.90 per cent.

