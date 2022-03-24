Mansukh Mandaviya reaffirms commitment to make India TB-free by 2025

-
On World Tuberculosis Day today, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reaffirmed the government's commitment to making India Tuberculosis-free by 2025.
He said this will be achieved by ensuring access to quality healthcare and advanced treatment.
"Tuberculosis is a preventable & treatable disease. On World TB Day, we reaffirm commitment to make India TB-free by 2025 by ensuring access to quality healthcare & advanced treatment. Together we can and we will eliminate TB and work towards a healthy and disease-free," Mandaviya tweeted.
The Union Minister also shared an image of sand art spreading awareness on Tuberculosis.
"Spreading awareness on TB through sand art! On World TB Day 2022, let us all pledge to 'Step Up To End TB'," he said.
World Health Organization (WHO) has termed tuberculosis as the "second top infectious killer in the world."
The WHO said that 4,100 people lose their lives to tuberculosis every day and nearly 28,000 people fall ill with this preventable disease.
"Today is World TB Day. Tuberculosis - also known as TB - remains one of the world's deadliest infectious killers. Each day, over 4,100 people lose their lives to it & close to 28,000 people fall ill with this preventable & curable disease," WHO tweeted.
Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist at WHO, said that even after COVID-19, tuberculosis will remain the top infectious disease killer.
"Tuberculosis was the top infectious disease killer before COVID & will remain after. This should not be acceptable to any of us. We need to invest in better tools, data, health services, awareness, reduce stigma, provide social support - in other words, multi-sectoral action!" she tweeted.
World Tuberculosis (TB) Day is commemorated on March 24 each year to raise public awareness about the devastating health, social and economic consequences of tuberculosis, and to step up efforts to end the global tuberculosis epidemic.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
