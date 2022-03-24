Yogi Adityanath to be elected leader of BJP legislature party today

-
-
Yogi Adityanath will be formally elected as the leader of the legislature party at a meeting of the newly elected MLAs of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on Thursday.
According to the party sources the meeting, which is scheduled to be held at Lok Bhawan, will be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has been nominated as an observer for Uttar Pradesh and co-observer and former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Raghubar Das.
After being elected as the leader, Yogi Adityanath will meet Governor Anandiben Patel and stake his claim to form the government in the state.
The swearing-in ceremony will be held on Friday at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Gomti Nagar.
The BJP and its allies have won 273 seats out of 403 in the Vidhan Sabha. The party has set a record as after a gap of 37 years the BJP will form the government for the second consecutive term.
Besides, Yogi Adityanath has also set a personal record of being the only chief minister to win an election and enjoy a second consecutive term.
A five-time MP from Gorakhpur, Yogi Adityanath has been elected for the first from Gorakhpur (Sadar) seat in the just concluded Assembly polls in the state.
He was elected to the state legislative council on September 8, 2017 after he became chief minister.
