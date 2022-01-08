Markets shut, roads empty on first day of weekend curfew in Delhi

-
-
Roads were empty and markets deserted on Saturday morning, as the weekend curfew began in the national capital.
Lajpat Nagar market, which is usually very crowded was empty. The shops were shut with only the essential services operational.
The people stepping out of their homes for work welcomed the move of the government and a resident of the locality said that the curfew will help contain the spread of the virus.
"Curfew is important as it will help contain further spread of the virus, but the number of buses operating should increase. We are having to wait for nearly 15 minutes for the bus to come," he said.
Another crowded market on a normal day in Delhi, the Janpath market had a deserted look as well.
An auto-driver said that he was out for work observing all the precautions.
"It is necessary to come out of homes to earn a livelihood. I came out of home at 6 am and earned Rs 400 till 10 am and I am on my way back home. We are scared that the number of COVID-19 cases are increasing day by day. Precaution is important, but to make a living, work is also important. I use all precautions, I use sanitizer when I take cash," he said.
A resident of Delhi who was out for work said, "We have to go out of our homes for buying food. Things are different now. We are scared but will have to go out for work," he said.
Another resident said, "I am using a cycle to commute as there are problems with the bus. I am taking all precautions. But work is important, so I have to go out," he said.
Earlier, the DDMA decided to impose a curfew in Delhi on Saturdays and Sundays to curb the COVID-19 surge. All government officials except for those engaged in essential services will work from home. 50 per cent workforce of private offices will work from home.
