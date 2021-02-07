Massive flood as glacier breaks off at Joshimath, 150 labourers missing

A glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and endangering the lives of people living along its banks. Massive destruction is feared.

More than 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project may have been directly affected, said State Disaster Response Force DIG Ridhim Aggarwal.

Representatives of the power project have told me that theyarenot being able to contact around 150 of their workmen at the project site," she said.

Though details are awaited, several districts, including Pauri, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Haridwar and Dehradun, are likely to be affected and have been put on high alert.

#WATCH | Water level in Dhauliganga river rises suddenly following avalanche near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli district. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/syiokujhns — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat appealed to people to not spread rumours through old flood videos.

Regarding the natural disaster in Uttarakhand, I've spoken to CM TS Rawat, DGs of ITBP & NDRF. All officers concerned are working on a war footing to rescue people. NDRF teams have left for rescue operations. Every possible help will be provided to Devbhoomi: HM Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/9NZ9K739XV — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

He said all districts concerned have been alerted and people have been asked not to go near the Ganga.

Two teams of ITBP reach the spot, three NDRF teams have been rushed from Dehradun and 3 additional teams will reach there with help of IAF chopper till evening. SDRF & local administration already at spot: MoS Home Nityanand Rai to ANI on massive flood in Dhauliganga. #Chamoli pic.twitter.com/iMtpKQS4mK — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

Rawat cancelled all his programmes scheduled for the day.

He is likely to visit Chamoli to take stock of the situation.

ITBP and NDRF teams rushed to flood-hit areas in to undertake relief and rescue work, officials in New Delhi said.