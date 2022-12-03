MCD poll: Wholesale, retail markets to remained closed on Sunday, says CTI

-
ALSO READ
Aam Aadmi Party releases first list of 134 candidates for Delhi civic polls
MCD elections 2022: Here's how to check your name in the voter list
BJP well-prepared, will secure comfortable win in MCD polls: Ex-mayors
68 model and pink polling stations set up ahead of Delhi civic polls
AAP's 10 guarantees for MCD elections 'bundle of lies', says Congress
-
All wholesale and retail markets in the national capital will remain closed on December 4 in view of the civic body polls here, a traders' body said on Saturday.
The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) said popular markets, including Lajpat Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Kamala Nagar, Karol Bagh, Laxmi Nagar among others will remain closed.
Elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), spanning 250 wards, will be held on December 4 and voting will take place on December 7.
Around 40,000 police personnel, 20,000 home guards as well as 108 companies of paramilitary and state armed police forces will be deployed to ensure smooth conduct of the MCD election, officials said.
Sixty drones will also be used to ensure law and order in sensitive areas, they said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, December 03 2022. 20:38 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU