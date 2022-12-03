MCD poll: Wholesale, retail markets to remained closed on Sunday, says CTI

All wholesale and retail markets in the national capital will remain closed on December 4 in view of the civic body polls here, a traders' body said on Saturday.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) said popular markets, including Lajpat Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Kamala Nagar, Karol Bagh, Laxmi Nagar among others will remain closed.

Elections to the Municipal Corporation of (MCD), spanning 250 wards, will be held on December 4 and voting will take place on December 7.

Around 40,000 police personnel, 20,000 home guards as well as 108 companies of paramilitary and state armed police forces will be deployed to ensure smooth conduct of the MCD election, officials said.

Sixty drones will also be used to ensure law and order in sensitive areas, they said.

