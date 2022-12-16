JUST IN
Tawang clash: Lt Gen Kalita says India firmly in control of northern border
Govt needs to bring National Judicial Appointments Comission: Manoj Jha
Goa minister warns taxi operators after US tourists forced to cancel trip
NHRC notice to Bihar govt, state police chief over Saran hooch tragedy
2,000 km in 30 days: NBT's 'bookshop on wheels' is at Kashi Tamil Sangamam
Gambia deaths: Maiden Pharma to seek clearance to re-open factory
Railways should adopt digital tech for safer, convenient services: Murmu
UP govt signs MoU with Singapore ahead of UP Global Investors Summit
2022 in Review: Events that defined India's relations with the world
Russians face major hurdles for return to Olympic track amid Ukraine war
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Tawang clash: Lt Gen Kalita says India firmly in control of northern border
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

MCD suspends teacher who threw Class 5 girl off first floor of school

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi suspended a teacher of its school on Friday hours after she allegedly hit a class 5 student with scissors and threw her off the first floor of the building

Topics
Delhi | Crime | govt schools

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

crime, theft, rape
Representative image

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi suspended a teacher of its school on Friday hours after she allegedly hit a class 5 student with scissors and threw her off the first floor of the building.

A senior MCD official said further investigation is being conducted by the department.

A huge crowd gathered at the school following the incident that took place at the Prathmik Vidyalaya in central Delhi's Model Basti area, police said.

The police reached the spot and brought the situation under control, they said.

The student was hit with scissors and flung from the first floor of the school building by her teacher who has subsequently been detained, the police said.

The injured girl is undergoing treatment at the Hindu Rao hospital, the biggest hospital under the MCD in north Delhi area.

"The student has been admitted to the Hindu Rao Hospital. All necessary tests including CT scan has been done. The child is safe and stable, and is responding well.

"The teacher has been detained by police. The MCD has also suspended her with immediate effect. Further investigation is being conducted by the department," a senior MCD official told PTI.

The class teacher has been identified as Geeta Deshwal, police said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 16:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU