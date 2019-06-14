Meet the Indian CEOs of some of the world's best-known companies

Shantanu Narayen, who grew up in Hyderabad, joined in January 1998 as Vice President and General Manager. He took over as President and COO of the company in 2005. In 2007, he was elevated to the position of Chief Executive Officer and became a directors on the company's board. Narayen, who started his career at Apple, also serves on the board of Dell Inc. and the advisory board of the Haas School of Business, University of California at Berkeley.