Mehbooba Mufti meets Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, discusses political situation

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister met Congress president at her residence in Delhi on Monday evening.

Mufti had an hour-long meeting with Gandhi and refused to speak with the media thereafter.

According to sources, it was a private meeting during which the two leaders discussed the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the country.

Considering the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, there is speculation about whether Congress will forge an alliance with the PDP instead of the National Conference this time.

Even though not much is being shared about Mufti's meeting, the visit suggests the possibility of PDP coming closer to Congress in the upcoming days. Sources have claimed that some major activities can be expected in this regard soon.

Meanwhile, Gandhi also met election strategist Prashant Kishor today.

This was their second meeting in the last three days and comes amid speculation that Kishor may join the Congress.

Kishor is learnt to have said that Congress should focus on 370 Lok Sabha constituencies for the 2024 general elections.

