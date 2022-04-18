Jahangirpuri violence: Amit Shah directs Delhi Police to take strict action

-
ALSO READ
Situation in Jahangirpuri area fully under control: Delhi Police
UP police issues state-wide alert after Jahangirpuri violence on Saturday
Delhi violence: Special Cell or Crime Branch to take over Jahangirpuri case
We hid in our homes as mobs clashed, fired shots: Jahangirpuri residents
Police arrest 20 and apprehends two juveniles over Jahangirpuri clashes
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday directed the Delhi Police to take strict action against those involved in the Jahangirpuri violence here, official sources said.
Clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the national capital's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday in which eight policemen and a civilian were injured.
The home minister directed the Delhi Police to take strict action against those involved in the Jahangirpuri violence, sources said.
Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Monday said 23 people belonging to two different communities have been arrested so far in connection with the violence.
The investigation into the clashes has been handed over to the Crime Branch and 14 teams have been formed to take it forward. Four forensics teams also visited the spot to gather evidence.
The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police's Special Cell has been given the responsibility to identify those involved in the case by doing a thorough and detailed analysis of digital evidence, and accordingly legal action will be taken against them, Asthana said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU