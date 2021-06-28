Militants shoot dead SPO, his wife & daughter in J&K's Pulwama district

-
Militants shot dead a special police officer, his wife and daughter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Monday.
The ultras barged into the house of SPO Fayaz Ahmad at Hariparigam in Awantipora area at around 11 pm on Sunday and opened fire on the family, the officials said.
The injured were rushed to a hospital where the SPO succumbed. His wife Raja Begum and daughter Rafia also died later on.
Security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the assailants but no arrests have been made so far, the officials said on Monday.
Militants have intensified attacks on cops and security forces. While an inspector and a constable were killed in Nowgam and Eidgah areas of Srinagar last week, a civilian died in a grenade attack on security forces at Barbarshah in the heart of the city.
