Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs announces 'Open Data Week'

-
ALSO READ
Govt considering follow-up scheme to AMRUT to cover all urban areas: Puri
PM launches second phases of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban, AMRUT
Indore cleanest city for 5th year in a row; Chhattisgarh cleanest state
Urban Company rejects women workers allegation, says their earning is fair
Urban Company starts 12-point plan to allay concerns of women partners
-
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) on Monday announced the initiation of the Open Data Week to encourage the adoption of open data and promote innovation across India's urban ecosystem.
According to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, leading up to the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav - Smart Cities: Smart Urbanization' conference scheduled to be held in Surat, during February 2022, the Open Data Week is part of a series of pre-event initiatives being undertaken by MoHUA to promote awareness and use of open data.
It will be conducted during the third week of January, i.e., from 17th January 2022 to 21st January 2022, said the ministry.
As per the ministry, the event will see participation from all 100 Smart Cities that will be publishing high-quality datasets and data blogs on the Smart Cities Open Data Portal. Presently, more than 3,800 datasets and more than 60 data stories are already available on the Portal to various stakeholders to analyse this data and uncover actionable insights.
The event aims to show the benefits of open data such as increased efficiency, transparency, a spur in innovation, and economic growth. It is divided into two segments - first, uploading of datasets, visualizations, APIs and data blogs on the Smart Cities Open Data Portal from 17th January 2022 to 20th January 2022 and second, the celebration of a Data Day by all smart cities on 21st January 2022, stated the ministry.
It further said that the Data Day will take place nationally across all smart cities and will include talks, seminars, hackathons, demonstrations, and training on different data tracks identified by the cities. The Day will see the engagement of people from different backgrounds including government agencies, private sector enterprises, scientific and academic institutions, businesses, start-ups, civil society etc.
The idea is to provide a platform that offers ample opportunities on how to continue creating and promoting the use of data that addresses complex urban issues, such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, said the ministry.
It further stated that the event has been designed to promote the use of and spread awareness about data. There are also many different groups of people and organisations that can benefit from the availability of quality data. New combinations of data can create new knowledge and insights, which can lead to whole new fields of application. This can help governments in solving some of the most common problems faced by the citizens of any city and replicating the successful ideas in other cities.
All 100 smart cities are geared up for the event, making it a collaborative effort towards making Indian cities 'Data Smart', it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU