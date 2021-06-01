Mizoram coronavirus update: 312 Covid cases reported, tally rises to 12,399

reported 312 fresh COVID-



19 cases, raising the tally to 12,399, while the death toll climbed to 41 with one more fatality, officials said on Tuesday.

The northeastern state now has 3,144 active cases, and 9,214 people have recovered from the disease so far, they said.

Aizawl district registered the highest number of 197 new infections, followed by Lawngtlai (56) and Lunglei (28).

A 40-year-old police officer, who had returned from West Bengal after poll duty earlier this month, succumbed to the virus at Zoram Medical College (ZMC), the officials said.

has thus far tested 3,93,684 samples for COVID-19.

According to State Immunisation Officer Lalzawmi, a total of 2,58,482 people have been administered the first dose of vaccine.

