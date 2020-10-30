Consider masks as vaccine against Covid-19, says Delhi Health Minister

-
ALSO READ
Working on protocols for smooth functioning of Delhi Metro: Satyendar Jain
Covid-19: 1,000 ICU beds available in Delhi hospitals, says Satyendar Jain
Delhi Covid-19 cases likely to rise over increased testing: Satyendra Jain
Covid-19 situation in Delhi better, cases showing downward trend: Jain
Don't take coronavirus lightly; people need to wear face masks: PM
-
With Delhi reporting record jumps in COVID-19 cases for two straight days, Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday emphasised the importance of wearing face masks, saying people should consider them as a "vaccine" against the virus till the time one is available.
The spread of the virus can be stopped to a large extent if everyone wears a mask. Masks have more benefits than a lockdown, the minister said.
Delhi has reported record jumps of over 5,000 COVID-19 cases for the past two days. It reported 5,673 cases on Wednesday and 5,739 on Thursday.
"People should consider masks as a vaccine till there is one. The spread of the virus can be stopped to a large extent if everyone wears a mask," Jain told PTI.
"A mask has more benefits than a lockdown," he added.
The Delhi government has cited its new strategy involving aggressive contact tracing and testing as one of the reasons behind the sudden surge in the number of infections in the city.
The Union Health Ministry, however, has attributed the rise to social gatherings during festivities, deteriorating air quality, and increasing incidence of respiratory disorders.
The positivity rate in Delhi also jumped to 9.55 per cent on Thursday as the infection tally mounted to 3.75 lakh. The number of active cases in the city rose to 30,952 on Thursday from 29,378 the previous day.
Twenty-seven more fatalities were reported on Thursday, pushing the death toll in the national capital to 6,423.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU