Mobile Internet services to be restored in Kashmir today evening

The mobile Internet services will be restored in Kashmir on Monday evening, top police officials told IANS.
The blockade on Internet and voice calling services was imposed in Kashmir as a precautionary measure after the death of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on Wednesday night.
The Voice calling and broadband Internet was later restored on Friday as the situation remained peaceful in the aftermath of Geelani's death. However, the mobile Internet services continued to remain suspended.
The Internet connectivity was being restored in phases after evaluating the situation in the valley, said the police.
The valley witnessed no untoward incident after Geelani's death.
