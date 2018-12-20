Modi to inaugurate IIT Bhubaneswar, flag off Rs 145 bn projects on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra will inaugurate IIT-Bhubaneswar on Monday as also a basket of projects involving a cumulative investment of over Rs 145.23 billion in Odisha, Oil Minister said Thursday.

The prime minister is to visit Bhubaneswar on December 24.

"The investment is a continuation of the special focus on the state by the central government under Prime Minister's vision of Purvodaya which envisions rapid socio-economic development in states like to unleash their true potential and bring them at par with the most developed states in the country," he said.

The projects include foundation laying of Paradip- Hyderabad petroleum products pipeline of (IOC) at a cost of Rs 38 billion.

A Rs 34.37 billion pipeline from Bokaro to Angul is also planned to connect to the Jagdishpur-Haldia and Bokaro-Dhamra lines.

He will also lay foundation stone for construction of permanent campus of Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) at Berhampur (Rs 1,583 crore).

Besides, the prime minister will inaugurate six laning of Chandikhole-Bhadrak section of NH-5 (Rs 14.92 billion), four laning of Cuttack-Angul Section of NH-42 (Rs 19.91 billion), six laning of Bhubaneswar-Puintola section of NH-5 of 132.14 km and an ESIC hospital in Bhubaneswar, among others.

After the inauguration of the projects, is likely to address a public rally in Khordha.