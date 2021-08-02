Rajya Sabha lauds Sindhu's bronze at Olympics, says 'scripted history'

-

The Rajya Sabha on Monday congratulated badminton ace P V Sindhu for winning a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, saying that she has scripted history by becoming the country's first woman to win two individual Olympics medals.
When the House met for the day, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu congratulated Sindhu for her gritty performance on behalf of the House and himself.
The members responded by thumping tables when references were made to Sindhu and her family.
"With her spectacular performance, Sindhu has scripted history by becoming the first Indian women to win two Olympic Medals and that too in successive editions," Naidu said. "This feat of Sindhu highlights the consistency at international levels that are expected of our sportspersons in the international arenas."
Born in a family of sportspersons, Sindhu took to badminton when she was just 12. She along with her father used to travel 120-km daily for training, he said.
"Personally known to me, I have been witness to her hard work, perseverance and sheer dedication towards her passion," Naidu said. "It is appropriate to take note of the role of Sindhu's parents and family in her spectacular rise and achievements in badminton that brought her laurels for our country," he added.
He wished Sindhu all success in her future endeavours and hoped that she continues to bring many more laurels to the country.
