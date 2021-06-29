Monsoon session of Parliament likely to commence from July 19

-
The Monsoon session of Parliament is likely to commence on July 19 and conclude on August 13, sources said on Tuesday.
The nearly month-long session is likely to have around 20 sittings, the sources said.
The Monsoon session of Parliament usually commences in the third week of July and concludes ahead of Independence day.
A recommendation about the duration of the session has been made by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, the sources said.
All Covid related protocols will be followed within the Parliament complex during the session, the sources said, adding that it is hoped that all those entering the complex during the session have taken at least one dose of Covid vaccine.
