Modi to chair Council of Ministers meet tomorrow; likely to discuss Covid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Wednesday.
The Union Council of Ministers is headed by the Prime Minister and includes the Cabinet Ministers and Ministers of State (MoS) with the ones being given independent charge
Earlier, amid buzz of an imminent reshuffle in the Union Cabinet, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) and Union Cabinet meetings were held on June 16.
