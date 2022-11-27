JUST IN
Assam lifts travel restrictions to Meghalaya, 6 days after border violence
Ambassadors blow conch shells at Andaman; India G20 presidency begins Dec 1
Mahatma Gandhi's bust to be inaugurated at UNHQ during India's presidency
Egypt president al-Sisi to be India's chief guest at Republic Day event
As China intensifies Covid restrictions, India begins to relax curbs
PM Modi calls Nagaland's culture, music glorious heritage of India
India to focus on global good, world welfare as G2O president, says PM Modi
ICMR new guidelines warn against use of antibiotics for low-grade fever
Counter-terrorism, multilateralism India's key focus during UNSC presidency
India must utilise G20 presidency by focusing on global good: PM Modi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Assam lifts travel restrictions to Meghalaya, 6 days after border violence
Firefighters try to douse Bhagirath Palace market fire for 4th day in Delhi
Business Standard

More than 40 high-end mobile phones stolen during concert at BKC in Mumbai

More than 40 high-end mobile phones were stolen by unidentified persons during a concert at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) here, police said on Sunday

Topics
Mumbai | Maharashtra | bandra kurla complex

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Mumbai police Photo: Twitter
Mumbai police Photo: Twitter

More than 40 high-end mobile phones were stolen by unidentified persons during a concert at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) here, police said on Sunday.

Many concert-goers approached the police with complaints that their mobile phones were misplaced or stolen during the concert that took place at MMRDA ground on Saturday night, an official from BKC police said.

Hundreds of people had attended the concert after booking their tickets online and the venue was packed, he said.

The police have registered four to five FIRs under section 379 (punishment for theft) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after more than 40 high-end mobile phones were stolen or misplaced at the venue, the official said.

The police were examining the CCTV footage from the area to identify and apprehend the accused, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Mumbai

First Published: Sun, November 27 2022. 17:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU