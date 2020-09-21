MP CM distributes Rs 200 crore as loan amount to empower Self-Help Groups

Chief Minister on Sunday distributed a loan amount of Rs 200 crores to empower (SHGs) in the state.

The Chief Minister attended a loan disbursement programme empowering SHGs in Bhopal. A loan amount of Rs 200 crore was distributed to 1.30 lakh needy families as part of the women empowerment scheme in

Meanwhile, Chouhan also inaugurated the Indokh barrage project to improve the water supply in Indokh village, Ujjain.

The project has been built at a cost of Rs 79.03 crores.

At the inaugural ceremony, Chouhan said, "I aim to serve the people of this state. My government is about dedicating itself to the cause of the people. The project will now help in the effective irrigation of farms.

