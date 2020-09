PM, Madhya Pradesh CM to take part in housing scheme e-function on Sept 12

Prime Minister and



Chief Minister will take part in a virtual 'grah pravesh' (housewarming) function on September 12 for people who have built homes with assistance provided under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The chief minister also transferred online a cumulative amount of Rs 102 crore, which was the fourth and last installment of home finance, to 68,000 beneficiaries on Tuesday, officials said.

In a programme held in Mantralaya here, Chouhan said that 17 lakh homes out of a total of 20.30 lakh have been completed under the rural component of PMAY, and the target for 2019-20 was to build six lakh homes, of which 3.45 lakh have been completed.

Those who could not get benefit of the scheme at this time will be covered under the 'Awas Plus' scheme of PMAY, the CM added.

During his interaction with some beneficiaries, the CM was told by one Sushila Vishwakarma of Betul that she and her husband had built their home in 49 days on their own.

Dhar's Gulab Singh and Gwalior's Namdeo, both beneficiaries, thanked the government for assistance under the scheme due to which they now have homes of their own.

Additional Chief Secretary (Panchayat and Rural Development Department) Manoj Shrivastava said the PM would interact with three beneficiaries during the function on September 12.

