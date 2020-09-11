MP govt to generate new employment opportunities for youth: Shivraj Singh

Chief Minister on Thursday said that along with giving government jobs to the youth, the state government will also open new employment opportunities.

"The government has decided to start recruitment in the police and has also given impetus to major schemes like Atal Express-Way, which will lead to the all-round development of the Chambal region. Along with giving government jobs to the youth, we will also open new employment opportunities," Chouhan said in Bhind district, while addressing the inauguration ceremony of development works worth Rs 206 crores.

"Army school will be opened in Bhind district. The youth of the area will become army officers. With the completion of Chambal Atal Progress-Way, the area will grow rapidly and a large number of industries will open, which will provide employment to the youth of the region," he added.

Chouhan further said that for the welfare of farmers, "the government will soon put an amount of Rs 4,600 crore for crop insurance in their account."

"For the extension of irrigation facility to Mehgaon and Gohad area, today a large irrigation project costing Rs 160 crore has been laid. The project will revolutionize the agriculture sector," he added.

Union Minister for Agriculture, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar and Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia were present during the occasion.

