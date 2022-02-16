MP logs 1,388 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths, active tally below 13,000

-
The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,30,261 on Wednesday after detection of 1,388 new cases, while the death toll increased to 10,703 after three more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, a health department official said.
The daily positivity rate, or cases detected per 100, dipped to 1.8 per cent from 2 per cent on Tuesday, when the state had reported 1,222 COVID-19 cases, he said. The recovery count jumped to 10,06,565 after 3,088 people were discharged during the day, he said. The state is now left with an active tally of 12,993, the official said. Bhopal and Indore, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered 283 and 144 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he said. With 74,167 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,70,99,788, the official said. A government release said 11,26,55,662 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 37,471 on Wednesday. Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,30,261, new cases 1,388, death toll 10,703, recoveries 10,06,565, active cases 12,993, number of tests so far 2,70,99,788.
