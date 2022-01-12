MP logs 3,639 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death; active tally at 14,406

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 pandemic: First dose-seekers helped drive record vaccination
China to extend mass vaccination program to minors between 12-17 years
Omicron spread: Third Covid shot after nine months of second jab
India giving record 12.5 million Covid-19 vaccines daily: PM Modi
First Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Mandaviya
-
The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 8,10,442 on Wednesday with detection of 3,639 new cases, while the death toll increased to 10,540 after one more patient succumbed to the infection, a health department official said.
The positivity rate stood at 4.5 per cent as against 3.9 per cent on Tuesday, when the state had recorded 3,160 coronavirus infections, he said. The recovery count stood at 7,85,496 after 497 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, he said. The state is now left with an active tally of 14,406, the official said. Indore and Bhopal, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered 1,169 and 572 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he said. With 79,689 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,45,13,460, the official added. A government release said 10,64,38,602 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 2,61,307 on Wednesday. Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 8,10,442, new cases 3,639, death toll 10,540, recoveries 7,85,496, active cases 14,606, number of tests so far 2,45,13,460.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU