SC puts stay on land corruption case probe against Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa to present state Budget on Monday
Karnataka CM to review situation in rain, flood ravaged districts
Karnataka will ban the use of firecrackers during Deepavali: CM Yediyurappa
HC rejects Yediyurappa's plea to quash FIR in land denotification case
Central leadership will decide on cabinet expansion, says Yediyurappa
-
The Supreme Court Monday stayed the Karnataka High Court order which directed a trial court to proceed against Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in a corruption case of allegedly denotifying some land to benefit private parties.
A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, hearing the Chief Minister's appeal against the high court order rejecting his plea seeking quashing of the criminal case, issued the notice and stayed the proceedings against him.
The high court had directed the special trial court to take cognisance of offences against Yediyurappa and proceed further in the matter on the basis of charge sheet filed by the Lokayukta Police in 2012.
The private complaint against Yediyurppa alleged that during his tenure as the Chief Minister from 2008-12, he illegally de-notified 20 acres from land acquisition proceedings to give undue favours to private parties.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU