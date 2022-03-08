India sends third consignment of wheat to Afghanistan via Pakistan

-
India on Tuesday sent the third consignment of 2,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan via Pakistani land route as part of its humanitarian aid to the Afghan people who have been reeling under food shortage.
India had despatched 2,500 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan through Pakistani on February 22 and it reached the Afghan city of Jalalabad on February 26. Earlier this month, India sent the second shipment of 2,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan.
"Our relentless effort to support Afghan people continues. Today, the third convoy of India's humanitarian assistance carrying 2000 MT of wheat left for Jalalabad, Afghanistan," MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.
"This is a part of India's commitment of 50,000 MTs of wheat which will be distributed by @WFP_Afghanistan (United Nations World Food Programme in Afghanistan)," he said.
India had sent a proposal to Pakistan on October 7 seeking the transit facility to send 50,000 tonnes of wheat to the people of Afghanistan via Pakistan and it received a positive response from Islamabad on November 24.
Following this, both sides were in touch to finalise the modalities for the transportation of the shipments.
