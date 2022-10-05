JUST IN
Mulayam Singh remains critical, being given life-saving drugs: Hospital

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram and his condition remains critical, the hospital said

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow/Gurugram 

Mulayam Singh Yadav

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram and his condition remains critical, the hospital said.

He is being administered life-saving drugs, it added in a bulletin.

"Mulayam Singh ji is still critical and on life saving drugs, he is being treated in the ICU Medanta hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists," the hospital said in a health bulletin tweeted by the Samajwadi Party's (SP) official handle.

Yadav, 82, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday.

The SP patron has been under treatment at Medanta since August 22. He had also been admitted to the facility in July, sources said.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar visited the hospital on Wednesday.

When reporters asked him about the health condition of the former defence minister, he said, "There is some improvement. But we cannot say that he is out of the 'risk zone'. We will know more in a day or two," he said.

Khattar said he also met Mulayam Singh Yadav's son and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav at the hospital.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 19:15 IST

