Multiplexes, theatres in Tamil Nadu to welcome guests from Aug 27

Multiplexes and theatres in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu, as well, will start receiving film lovers from August 27, nearly four months after cinema halls were closed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association said on Monday.
With the state government relaxing COVID-19 lockdown regulations permitting theatres to re-open from today, theatre owners are bracing for a grand re-opening this week-end hoping to draw a steady trickle of movie lovers.
On Saturday, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced extending the ongoing lockdown in the State by another two weeks till September 6 but permitted the re-opening of theatres with 50 per cent occupancy. And along with it, the government allowed beaches and parks to be thrown open to the members of the public from today.
"We have planned to re-open from August 27 throughout the State," said 'Rohini' Panneerselvam, general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association.
Asked if all the staff have been vaccinated against coronavirus, he told PTI that all the staff members have received their first dose of the vaccine.
"All those who ought to receive the second dose will get it soon," he said and indicated that the association members are gearing up for the re-opening. As per the government's SOPs the cinema halls should be disinfected and seating arrangements should ensure social distancing.
Yes, we will strictly implement all the government safety norms on COVID-19," Panneerselvam added.
The previous AIADMK government had ordered the closure of cinema halls from April 26, after they recommenced business in November last year, owing to the coronavirus second wave. After the DMK stormed to power, the government announced several relaxations in various stages and had allowed the re-opening of theatres from today.
The Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association even made a representation to the new government seeking the early resurrection of the theatres which had been severely affected since the pandemic broke.
